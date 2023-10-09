Things intensify on ‘Roadies’ as new vote-outs stand on edge

Mumbai: Things are intensifying in the ‘Roadies’ camp because as the ticket to the finale task goes on ahead, every contestant has to come to the campsite to discuss the upcoming vote-outs.

So far, Prince has been in the lead according to his Roadium counts followed closely by Rhea while Gautam is lagging behind. All the gang leaders end up making a visit to the campsite and encourage everyone to let-go and enjoy themselves before the upcoming tasks come to torture them.

Prince, in order to keep the game going and not turn into a circus goes on to tell everyone “Ab jo agle do-teen din hain na, ekdum khush raho, dosti mein raho, maze karo. Yeh journey wapas toh nahi aane wali. Ab mat lado, because this is the last bit!” (Now, in the upcoming days I ask all of you to remain happy, enjoy yourself and stay with each other in friendship. This journey is not going to come back, so please do not fight because this is the last bit. There is no going back after this.)

Concluding his words of encouragement, Prince added: “All the best for the last vote out and semifinal. May the best person win really!”

However, that is not the end-all-be-all for Prince as apart from his words of encouragement to every contestant, he also enters the campsite to issue a stern warning to his own contestants in which he says: “Kisi se abhi ladna mat. Befaaltu ki fight karenge na toh woh humein kahenge ki, 'yeh humse lade the isliye inko vote out kiya hai'(Don’t pick up fights with anyone out of nowhere for some useless reason otherwise they’ll come up to us and complain that you that this or that contestant fought with us, so pls vote them out of this game)".

Leaving the camp later, Prince also says: “Mera camp mein aana bohot important tha, yeh last vote out hai toh main apni game banake wahan se nikal gaya (It is very important for me to come into the camp. This is the last vote-out and so I made my own game and left the premises thereafter)."

‘MTV Roadies - Karm ya Kaand’ airs on MTV and Jio Cinema.