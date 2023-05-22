Thiruveer’s ‘Pareshan’ trailer promises a fun entertainer

Thiruveer, who starred in the blockbuster movie “Masooda,” is back with his next film, “Pareshan,” directed by Rupak Ronaldson. The theatrical trailer for this hilarious movie was released by Rana Daggubati today at RK Cineplex in Hyderabad.



The movie follows Thiruveer and his friends, who live aimlessly and spend their time drinking. They fall in love and encounter serious problems in their hometown. The story revolves around how they overcome these challenges. The trailer promises an entertaining ride, with good production values, neat visuals, and a great score. Overall, “Pareshan” appears to be a promising film that is sure to entertain audiences with its comedy and drama.

Pavani Karnan plays Thiruveer’s love interest in the movie, while Bunny Abhiran, Sai Prasanna, Arjun Krishna, Buddera Khan, Ravi, and Raju Bedigala play key roles. Pareshan is produced by Siddharth Rallapalli of Waltair Productions, with Yashwanth Nag composing the music. Presented by Rana, the movie is scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.