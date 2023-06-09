Live
‘Thor’ actor applauds Ram Charan and Jr NTR
Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor known for his role as “Thor” in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has gained worldwide popularity with his acting skills and undeniable charm. Following the success of “Thor: Love and Thunder,” Hemsworth will be appearing in the sequel to the 2020 Netflix action film “Extraction.” In a conversation, Hemsworth discussed about collaborating with “RRR” actors.
Acknowledging his immense fan following in India, Hemsworth revealed that he named his daughter India, demonstrating his connection to the country. When asked about “Extraction 3,” the actor expressed his desire to work with Indian actors.
Hemsworth mentioned watching the film “RRR” and praised the performances of actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr. He expressed enthusiasm at the prospect of collaborating with them, emphasizing how fantastic it would be.
On the other hand, Hemsworth shared insights into his physical and mental preparation for reprising the role of Tyler Rake in “Extraction 2.” Coming off his role as Thor, he mentioned being in a larger physical shape than in the first film.