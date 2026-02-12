Threatening voice note to Ranveer Singh sent using VPN, say police

Mumbai: The threatening voice note sent to Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh was transmitted using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), Mumbai Police officials have revealed. The identity of the accused has been withheld as investigations continue.

According to police sources, the actor received the threat via a WhatsApp voice message demanding several crores of rupees. Following the incident, security has been tightened outside Ranveer Singh’s residence. The matter was promptly reported to the Mumbai Police, who have launched a manhunt to trace the sender of the voice note.

In a similar case, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma recently received a threatening email. Investigators disclosed that the message was sent through a Proton Mail account, with the sender claiming to be associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, officials have not revealed the exact nature of the threat in that case.

The incident involving Aayush Sharma adds to a growing list of threats targeting celebrities in Mumbai.

In a more serious episode earlier, shots were fired outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Juhu. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation revealed that the vehicle used in the firing had been sourced from Pune. The car reportedly belonged to a Pune-based man who sold it to one of the arrested accused, Aditya Gayki, for Rs 30,000 a few days before the incident.

Gayki and another accused, Samarth Pomaji, allegedly left the vehicle at a pre-decided location in the Juhu area. Crime Branch officials said those who transported the vehicle to Mumbai were unaware of the shooter’s identity. It was later found that absconding accused Shubham Lonkar had instructed the shooter to collect the vehicle from the designated spot and carry out the firing.

During court proceedings, the Crime Branch stated that Shubham Lonkar allegedly intended to spread terror in Mumbai and had directed the arrested accused to execute a major act in the city. Investigators also informed the court that Lonkar had transferred Rs 40,000 to the account of one of the arrested individuals. Additionally, three firearms were allegedly handed over by Lonkar to his brother, Praveen Lonkar, which were subsequently provided to the accused arrested in the Rohit Shetty firing case.