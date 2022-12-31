Thunivu/Thegimpu Trailer: Ajith And Manju Promised An Action-Packed Entertainer…

It is all known that Kollywood's ace actor Ajith is all set to raise the temperatures high with his complete action-packed entertainer during the Pongal festival with his Thunivu movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer of this movie and showcased the lead actor as a bank looter and making his fans go aww with the high-end action sequences.



Along with sharing the trailer, makers also wrote, "Gangs, guns, mind games and money #Thunivutrailer OUT NOW - https://youtu.be/jnBZboK17_A #ThunivuPongal #NoGutsNoGlory #Ajithkumar #HVinoth".

Going with the trailer, it starts off with some thief entering a bank to loot money. He threatens all the employees and the visitors making them kneel down. But then he unveils his face and shows a complete deadly show to the police officials with high-end action sequences. Meanwhile, Manju also looked modish and took the game to the next level with her action sequences. But at the end, Ajith is seen in the cop attire and leaves his fans in a confused state. So, to unveil the mystery behind it, we need to watch the movie.

Going with the details of this movie it also has an ensemble cast of:

• Ajith Kumar

• Manju Warrier

• John Kokken

• Samuthirakan0069

• Mamathi Chari

• Veera

• Prem Kumar

• Mahanadi Shankar

• Nayana Sai

• Amir

• Ajay

• Ciby Chandran

Thegimpu is directed by H Vinoth and is produced by Boney Kapoor under the Bayview Projects LLP and Zee Studios banners. Being Ajith's 61st movie, it is a complete action thriller and will hit the theatres on 12th January, 2023 on the occasion of the Pongal festival!

As in Tollywood, the big clash between the ace actors Chiranjeevi and Balakrishna is highlighted in the same way, even Ajith and Vijay are all said to lock horns in Kollywood. But as the festival turns into the biggest holiday season, all these are expected to bag massive collections at the ticket windows.