Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram set to tie the knot with a co-star

Talented Tollywood actor Kiran Abbavaram, who gained recognition with his debut in "Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru," is gearing up for a significant personal milestone. The actor is all set to embark on the journey of marital bliss with his co-star Rahasya Gorak, marking the culmination of their 5-year-long committed relationship.





Reports indicate that the couple's engagement ceremony is scheduled for this Wednesday, promising a celebration of love and commitment. Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak, who shared the screen in "Raja Vaaru Rani Gaaru," have kept their relationship relatively private, making this announcement a delightful surprise for their fans.









While Kiran continues to make waves in the Tollywood industry, currently involved in projects like the period drama "Dil Ruba" set in the 1970s, the news of his impending nuptials adds a personal touch to his journey. As the couple prepares for this joyous occasion, fans eagerly await further details about their engagement and the promising future that lies ahead for Kiran Abbavaram and Rahasya Gorak.









