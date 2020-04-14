Tollywood: Anirudh Ravichander to replace AR Rahman for Nani?

Tollywood: Anirudh Ravichander made his debut in Tollywood with the film Agnyathavasi. Trivikram Srinivas wanted to get him on board for A.Aa but the debut happened with Pawan Kalyan's film. Anirudh did not disappoint the audiences and fans by giving a wonderful music album for the project. Later, he was supposed to work on Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava which did not happen.

Interestingly, Nani has given him a chance to work on Jersey and repeated him for Nani's Gang leader. Now, the music director is making plans to work with the actor for the third time. Nani is keen on getting Anirudh on board for Shyam Singha Roy. Rahul Sankirtyan is the director of the movie.

AR Rahman came into discussions initially for the project but now they are looking at having Anirudh on board for the project.