Tollywood: Baahubali actress shocks Nithiin with her demand!

Andhadhun is one of the successful movies in Bollywood . Sriram Raghavan is the director of the movie. The film also earned a National award. Now, the film is getting remade in Telugu with Nithiin playing the lead role. Nithiin will join hands with director Merlapaka Gandhi for this prestigious movie.

The film unit earlier approached Tabu to reprise the role she played in the original but it looks like she demanded a huge remuneration and the makers then approached Ramya Krishna. The media reports revealed that Ramya Krishna is finalised as the leading lady for the movie.

The latest buzz is that the Baahubali actor demanded a remuneration of almost 2 crores for the project. The film unit is now in dilemma again since it is out of their budget. They want to negotiate with Ramya to give the remuneration, per day basis.

We have to see how Ramya Krishna responds to this!