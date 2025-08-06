Tollywood chokes as wage dispute triggers industry-wide strike

Hyderabad: The Telugu film industry, better known as Tollywood, has come to a standstill as the Telugu Film Employees Federation initiated an indefinite strike, halting film and web series productions across both Telugu states. The strike stems from a long-pending demand for wage revision — a 30 per cent hike for over 10,000 workers spanning 24 departments, including lighting, set design, makeup, and costumes.

The current daily wage stands at Rs 1,400, unchanged for the past three years. Former Federation General Secretary Rajeswar Reddy expressed frustration, stating, “Despite multiple meetings with producers, there has been no progress. Workers who are the backbone of sets deserve better. Until our demands are accepted in writing, there will be no return to work.”

As a result, several high-budget projects have stalled. In response, the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) issued a statement condemning the strike and claimed that wages already exceed statutory norms. “This disruption will cause serious financial losses. We urge producers to refrain from making separate deals with unions,” said TFCC Secretary K.L. Damodar Prasad.

Adding fuel to the fire, the TFCC recently passed a resolution allowing producers to hire any skilled workers — unionized or not — intensifying the standoff.

Recognizing the seriousness of the situation, senior producers C. Kalyan, Allu Aravind, Suresh Babu, Mythri Ravi Shankar, and Supriya Yarlagadda met actor Chiranjeevi at his residence on Monday to seek his intervention. C. Kalyan revealed, “Chiranjeevi garu advised against abrupt halts in shootings and expressed interest in hearing the workers’ side. He promised to step in personally if the issue remains unresolved within two to three days.”

Meanwhile, Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy weighed in, acknowledging the workers’ plight amid rising costs in Hyderabad. “Salary hikes are necessary. We’ve appointed Dil Raju to mediate. I will also meet with workers post my Delhi visit to help facilitate a fair resolution,” he assured.

As Tollywood reels from this sudden pause, all eyes are on industry leaders and government mediators to break the deadlock. The coming days will be crucial in determining whether the cameras roll again or the industry faces a prolonged standstill.