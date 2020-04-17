Tollywood: Connection between Mahesh Babu and Acharya!

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu is one of the actors who enjoys a huge craze in the South film industry. For some time, the rumors came in the film industry that Mahesh Babu will play a special role in Acharya, starring Chiranjeevi. But, the actual clarity is here. Koratala Siva, the director of the movie recently opened up on the same, in a latest interview.

Koratala Siva was upset with the happenings around the shoot because of the problem of the dates of Charan, concerned with the film RRR. When Koratala shared the same with Mahesh Babu, the actor asked the director not to worry and told him that he would do the film if it is a problematic situation. The news got leaked on the social media.

"I did not tell him the role or the story but somehow the rumours came out. But it is good on Mahesh's part to give that confidence to me." said the director.