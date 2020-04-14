Tollywood: Is Trivikram making a mistake?

Trivikram Srinivas is one of the successful directors in the movie industry. With Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo this year, the director is back in the success form. Although he scored a hit already with Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava, the director tasted the best success with Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo. There are reports that Trivikram's next film is going to be with Jr NTR but there is no clarity on the project now.

Although the announcement came, the rumors reveal that Trivikram is going to do a film with newcomers or direct the remake of Ayyapanum Koshiyum. There is also a talk that Trivikram is planning to get dates of Mahesh Babu too.

Some of the people in the film industry are looking at it as a mistake. Although NTR would be available in the next year, Trivikram should wait and do a film with him because the craze for NTR after RRR would be huge. If Trivikram does a film and if it did not work, it will have a huge impact on the market, says the sources.