Tollywood: Shruti Haasan is one of the star heroines in the Indian film industry. After taking a break, she is now coming up with two interesting projects. One of them is Laabam and the other one is Krack. An update reveals us that Shruti Haasan plays a mother in the film Krack. The actress will be essaying the role of a doctor in the film too.

Usually, the heroines would not dare to essay the role of a mother but the actress is ready to do an experiment. Shruti Haasan wants to do challenging and experiment roles which will also give a scope to her for performing. The actress pinned many hopes on the success of the film.

Gopichand Malineni who directed Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan in Balupu is the director of Krack. The film releases next year.