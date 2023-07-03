Tollywood star heroines in need of a solid success

For some heroines, a break in Tollywood occurred only after a couple of initial flops but some have risen to prominence just with their debut film. The three star heroines we are talking about actually belong to this second category but now they are waiting for their second break here in Tollywood. The three starlets, Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Shetty are the ones we are talking about and they have attained stardom with their debut Telugu films.

Pooja Hegde with “DJ Duvvada Jagannadham,” Rashmika with “Chalo” and Kriti Shetty with “Uppena” bagged a block-buster with their debut but for various reasons, these three heroines are on the verge of losing their stardom and they need a big break now to bounce back.

After encountering back-to-back flops through big ticket entertainers like “Radhe Shyam,” “Beast,” “Acharya,” “Cirkus” and “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” Pooja Hegde lost her ground in Tollywood. On top of that, she got replaced in film Pawan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. There is also a buzz that Pooja is out Mahesh’s “Guntur Kaaram” too. And only if a big hero film happens to her now, she might bounce back.

The same is the case with Kriti Shetty who has seen a string of flops after being called a golden girl for her initial hit films. “The Warrior,” “Macherla Niyojakavargam,” “Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali” and “Custody” have poured water on her hopes. She has no big film in hand right now.

With the roaring success of “Pushpa: The Rise,” Rashmika went to Bollywood all the way but lost ground in Tollywood with no single big-ticket film for her. But the hope is that she got “Pushpa 2,” “Animal” and a film with Nithin in hand. If these click, then she might be the show stealer yet again here.

Let us see how the ‘second break’ of these heroines happens as that is one of the common things that happens to heroines after they encounter a brief silence in their careers.