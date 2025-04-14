Tollywood stars, political leaders grace film financier Bangaru Babu’s sonwedding

The Hitex Convention Center in Hyderabad witnessed a lavish celebration on April 12 as pharma industry scions Kranthi Reddy and Sirisha tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony.

Kranthi, son of Secured Finance chief Bangaru Babu (EV Reddy Raja Reddy), wed Sirisha, daughter of Seetarami Reddy of the Balaji Group.

The event drew thousands from the film, political, and business worlds. Renowned Tollywood personalities including Vijayashanti, Jayasudha, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Sukumar, and Harish Shankar graced the occasion, alongside political figures like Vizag MP Bharat and Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy. BangaruBabu thanked all attendees for their blessings.