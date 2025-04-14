Live
- Hyderabad Sees Silver Price Increase, Reflecting Global Trends
- K’taka: Second phase of Janakrosh Yatra to commence from Nippani
- Indian startup develops platform to help enterprises protect critical infra
- Dr Farooq Abdullah appeals to PM Modi to get private Hajj quota restored
- Uttarakhand CM honoured by Dr Ambedkar Mahamanch for implementing UCC
- Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was Honored by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Mahamanch for Implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand
- JMM’s 13th convention begins in Ranchi, Hemant Soren says party has reached every household
- Telangana Weather: Scattered Rain and Thunderstorms Expected This Week
- South Korea: Ex-President Yoon denies insurrection charges at first criminal trial
- I really doubt whether CM Siddaramaiah is serious about caste census report: Karnataka BJP chief
Tollywood stars, political leaders grace film financier Bangaru Babu’s sonwedding
Highlights
The Hitex Convention Center in Hyderabad witnessed a lavish celebration on April 12 as pharma industry scions Kranthi Reddy and Sirisha tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony.
The Hitex Convention Center in Hyderabad witnessed a lavish celebration on April 12 as pharma industry scions Kranthi Reddy and Sirisha tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony.
Kranthi, son of Secured Finance chief Bangaru Babu (EV Reddy Raja Reddy), wed Sirisha, daughter of Seetarami Reddy of the Balaji Group.
The event drew thousands from the film, political, and business worlds. Renowned Tollywood personalities including Vijayashanti, Jayasudha, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Sukumar, and Harish Shankar graced the occasion, alongside political figures like Vizag MP Bharat and Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy. BangaruBabu thanked all attendees for their blessings.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT