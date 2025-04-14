  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

Tollywood stars, political leaders grace film financier Bangaru Babu’s sonwedding

Tollywood stars, political leaders grace film financier Bangaru Babu’s sonwedding
x
Highlights

The Hitex Convention Center in Hyderabad witnessed a lavish celebration on April 12 as pharma industry scions Kranthi Reddy and Sirisha tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony.

The Hitex Convention Center in Hyderabad witnessed a lavish celebration on April 12 as pharma industry scions Kranthi Reddy and Sirisha tied the knot in a spectacular ceremony.

Kranthi, son of Secured Finance chief Bangaru Babu (EV Reddy Raja Reddy), wed Sirisha, daughter of Seetarami Reddy of the Balaji Group.

The event drew thousands from the film, political, and business worlds. Renowned Tollywood personalities including Vijayashanti, Jayasudha, Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, Sukumar, and Harish Shankar graced the occasion, alongside political figures like Vizag MP Bharat and Kadapa MLA Madhavi Reddy. BangaruBabu thanked all attendees for their blessings.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick