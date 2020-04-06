Tollywood: Urvashi Rautela to sizzle in a Special Song!

Tollywood: Urvashi Rautela formed an "Hot Girl" image on social media with very bold pictures, bikini photoshoots adding to her characters in films like Grand Masti, Hate Story 4.

She won a beauty pageant, Miss India a few years ago and then debuted in Bollywood and Fashion Industry as being an actress is her dream. She is unable to find work like Priyanka Chopra but she is using every outlet to make a name for herself.

Writer-Director, Sampath Nandi has roped her in his film, Seetimarr for a special song and the shoot will happen as soon as the lockdown, is over, it seems. The song will be a special edition to Gopichand, Tamanna starrer, say reports.

Sampath is known for very bold, sensuous song picturisation but will he go for such a song with Urvashi in it, going by her reputation or will he use her song as a special motivator in this sports drama? Let's wait for the lockdown to be over, to get all the information.