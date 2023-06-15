“ ‘Adipurush’ may witness Rs 85 crore opening on Day 1,” predicts PVR Inox CEO Gautam Dutta

With just a few hours left for the humongous worldwide release, Prabhas and Kriti Sanon’s much-awaited mythological magnum opus, “Adipurush,” is showing its might at the box office across the country. So far, close to 4 lakh tickets have been booked at the 3 leading multiplex chains across India for the opening weekend.



PVR Inox CEO Gautam Dutta today released a special video in which he predicted that “Adipurush” may witness a massive Rs 80 to 85 crore opening on June 16. The CEO further opined that a major chunk of Adipurush’s day one collection would come from the twin Telugu states. “Prabhas’ popularity down South coupled with the entire North belt will give the film a colossal opening,” the CEO added.

Going by the pace at which the pre-sales are trending, Adipurush is sure to trounce several day one and first weekend box office records in the country. The Om Raut directorial also features Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Stay tuned for more exciting updates on this most eagerly awaited movie.