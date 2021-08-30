100 shows of 'Gabbar Singh' for PSPK's birthday

September 2nd every year will be very special for Power Star Pawan Kalyan fans who celebrate their beloved hero's birthday as if it is a their biggest festival and never fail to showcase their love and respect for the actor.



According to the latest reports, this year the celebrations will get doubled as 100 shows of Pawan Kalyan's blockbuster film Gabbar Singh are being planned across the Telugu States. Pawan Kalyan's friend and 'Gabbar Singh' movie producer Bandla Ganesh himself has revealed this. Bandla who always claims that Pawan Kalyan is his god has tweeted, "100 Shows in Telugu states September 2 Boss birthday special please watch Gabbar Singh and theatres we celebrate our God birthday Jai power Star Jai davara ,".



The fans are also super excited about the screening of the film. On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan whose 'Vakeel Saab' turned out to be a super hit at the box office is currently busy with his upcoming films, 'Hari Hari Veera Mallu' and AK remake.

