13 Years Of 'Chiruta': Ram Charan And Neha Sharma Reminisce Their Debut Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Ram Charan Tej debuted with the movie 'Chiruta' which was released on 28th September, 2007. This movie had a lot of expectations as Ram Charan is the son of legendary actor Chiranjeevi. Our dear Mega Power Star opted for an action movie and entertained the audience with his powerful dialogues and peppy dance moves. Neha Sharma was the lead actress of this movie. Today being ace director Puri Jagannadh's birthday, he also wished this versatile filmmaker through Instagram.

On this special occasion, Ram Charan took to his Instagram account and reminisced his first movie…

In this post, Ram Charan dropped the poster of the movie 'Chiruta'. He is seen in a stylish look sporting in a black tee and denim pants. The second pic is with his director Puri and both are seen discussing some scene. The third one is with the lead lady Neha Sharma and both are seen in much love walking amidst picturesque beds of water.



Ram Charan also wrote, "Can't believe it's already been 13 years.



Great highs & a few lows, I've cherished every bit of it. Thank you my dearest fans for always standing by me. Humbled by Your love ! Promise to work hard for u guys.

I Remember every single day of Chirutha just like yesterday. Thank you @PuriJagannadh Garu, @VyjayanthiMovies,@nehasharmaofficial , Mani Sharma garu and the whole team.



And Happy Birthday Puri Jagan garu !!!".



Ram Charan also wished Puri Jagan with this post… Even Neha Sharma commented on this post and funnily wrote, "Where are my photo credits".



Neha Sharma

The lead actress of Chiruta movie Neha Sharma also dropped a couple of pics from the movie… All are the beach clicks where both Ram Charan and Nehar are seen enjoying in the beach attires… She also wrote, "The movie that started it all for me . Can't believe it's been 13 years . Here's to wonderful memories , beach hair , being a chubby kid and tanned skin 😜. Thank you to all my fans for your love . I am because of you . #forevergrateful 💕 @alwaysramcharan @purijagannadh #chirutha".



Chiruta movie was directed by Puri Jagannadh and had Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Brahmanandam, Ali, Sayaji Shinde and Daniel Balaji in other important roles. This flick was bankrolled by Ashwini Dutt under Vyjayanthi movies banner.

