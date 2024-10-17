‘1980’s Radhe Krishna’ set for Oct 18 release

The upcoming film 1980's Radhe Krishna is set to release on October 18, under the banner of SV Creations. Produced by Voodugu Sudhakar and directed by Ismail Shaikh, the film features SS Saidulu as the hero, alongside Bhramarambika and Arpita Lohi in lead roles. The movie's music is composed by M.L. Raja, and it will release in both Telugu and Banjara languages.

The teaser, trailer, and songs have already garnered a positive response from the audience, creating anticipation for the film’s release. Speaking about the movie, producer Voodugu Sudhakar expressed his hope that the audience would support 1980's Radhe Krishna and make it a success. He highlighted the enthusiastic reception of the promotional material and requested wholehearted support from moviegoers.

Director SK. Ismail shared that the film is set in a rural backdrop, focusing on the struggles a couple faces due to caste differences. He emphasized the film's message, which aims to challenge the societal caste divide and inspire change. Ismail hopes that the audience will connect with the story as they have with other rural-themed films in the past.