2023: These Tollywood stars went missing on silver screen

Tollywood enthusiasts have experienced a mix of emotions regarding their favorite stars' appearances on the big screen. While some heroes enjoyed successful releases, others chose to take a hiatus, leaving fans with varied sentiments. Here's the list of some prominent stars who were notably absent from the silver screen in 2023.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan's last cinematic appearances were in the films 'RRR' and 'Acharya,' both released in 2022. Subsequently, he embarked on his next project, 'Game Changer,' with director Shankar. The film's production commenced in September 2021. The shooting progressed through its third schedule in February 2022, and the production is still underway. Touted as a political action film, 'Game Changer' features Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, and SJ Suryah in pivotal roles, with a scheduled release in 2024.

Jr NTR

Jr NTR is last seen onscreen in 'RRR.' Subsequently, he did not take up any projects that were released this year. However, the actor has two highly anticipated films, namely 'Devara' and 'War 2,' in the pipeline, both slated for release in 2024. It's noteworthy that 'War 2' will mark Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood, adding an extra layer of excitement among his fans. Currently, the shooting for 'Devara' is in progress.

Mahesh Babu

Known for his consistent yearly releases, Superstar Mahesh Babu did not make an appearance on the big screen in 2023. Although he commenced a project with Trivikram Srinivas titled “Guntur Karam,” the film encountered several delays and is currently in the shooting stage. The eagerly awaited movie is now slated for release around the festival of Sankranti.

Allu Arjun

Icon star Allu Arjun, who garnered fame in both Tollywood and Bollywood with “Pushpa” and even secured a National Film Award, was notably absent from the screen in 2023. Nevertheless, fans can anticipate his much-awaited return with the highly anticipated “Pushpa 2-The Rule,” which aspires to achieve even greater success.

Nagarjuna:

Nagarjuna is facing a series of setbacks from the past few releases is strategically planning his next move with ‘Naa Saami Ranga.’ Directed by Vijay Binni, the film is slated for Sankranthi release in 2024.

Venkatesh:

Venkatesh did not have a release this year despite consecutive victories. He made his fans happy with a cameo in Salman Khan’s "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan." He is currently experimenting with a different genre and preparing for the release of “Saindhav.”

As some stars took a break or experienced delays in their projects, Tollywood fans can eagerly anticipate a cinematic treat in the coming year as these stars gear up for their much-anticipated releases.