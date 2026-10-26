‘418’ recieves strong audience response; team celebrates success

Mythri Movie Makers’ latest Telugu horror thriller, 418 has been getting a great response from the audience since it released on October 23. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is Keerthan Nadagowda’s directorial debut. The makers of the movie, Naveen Yerneni and Yelamanchili Ravishankar recently hosted a success meet.

“We are really happy to see the response increasing. We have become motivated to give more opportunities to new talents because the film has been doing well,” said Naveen Yerneni. “Keerthan has done a wonderful job with his direction, visuals, score and sound. The movie will do well in the theatres as people are speaking positively about it,” added producer Ravi Shankar.

The makers said the sound design in the movie is best experienced in theatres and especially in Dolby formats. “418 is an amazing immersive experience and cannot be felt completely in home theatres,” said Mythri Shashidhar Reddy.

Director Keerthan Nadagowda thanked the makers and Prashanth Neel along with the entire team. The movie stars Preethi Pagdala and Charan Lakkaraju who thanked the audience. Sound designer Anupam and music director Venky Jiji said they were happy to get appreciated for their work.

418 starring Chaitra Achar, Surya Raj, Charan Lakkaraju, Preethi Pagdala and Shashank Patil has been getting noticed for its great visuals and horror experience in theatres.

- P Ravi Teja