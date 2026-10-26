Hyderabad women redefine religious tourism through curated journeys

Hyderabad-based travel company NR TravelBuddyz started by Neha Rajgarhia and Radhika Jalan is helping to turn religious tourism into unique travel experiences. Through spiritual, culturally rich and local-focused trips, their company offers a personal touch to exploring many of India’s spiritual destinations. They currently have around 27 trips under their belt and have seen over 1,000 people take part.

The travel industry has been changing in terms of religious tourism in India. More people are looking for authentic experiences while travelling to religious sites. Hyderabad-based NR TravelBuddyz are helping to provide unique spiritual experiences.

The company was started by Neha Rajgarhia (46) and Radhika Jalan (51) in 2024. They’ve had around 27 trips so far, providing over 1,000 people with unique experiences including visiting Ayodhya, Varanasi and the Kumbh Mela. They also take people to cultural experiences like Durga Puja in Kolkata.

They believe that there is more to spiritual travel than just visiting temples. They focus on learning about the unique qualities of each destination so people can really connect with the local culture, food, art and people.

“We realised there wasn’t really any well-planned group trips to experience the spiritual side of India,” they said.

They’ve done over 20 trips to Varanasi. This means they know Kashi very well and have been called the Banaras Girls.

They try to really give each destination a unique feel. In Varanasi people can really get a sense of the spiritual nature of the city. In Kolkata they focus on the artistic side of Durga Puja. The trip includes experiencing the community spirit that comes with the festival.

Their latest trip was AMAARMONI – Shubho Puja 2026: Celebrating the Spirit of Bengal. They took 30 people from Hyderabad and other cities to Kolkata between the 12-14 October.

People visited beautifully decorated Durga Puja pandals and were greeted with traditional celebrations including dhol music. They experienced Bengali music and dance and the famous Sindoor Khela ceremony. They also had a traditional Bengali sit down lunch and shopped around the stalls offering sarees, fashion, handicrafts and local produce.

Kolkata Durga Puja was added to the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2021.

They provide trips for a wide range of people including couples, elderly people and younger single people. The founders aim to make spiritual and cultural travel more accessible by organising travel and providing trips based on what the group likes.

They love hearing positive feedback from the elderly people they take on trips, especially how much care they put into the trips.

With experience travel becoming popular, NR TravelBuddyz are providing a unique blend of religious, culturally rich and spiritual travel. Their aim is to help people discover the variety of traditions in India in a comfortable, well-planned and personal way.