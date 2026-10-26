Shooting commences for Akhil Raj’s ‘Shanarthi’

The regular shoot of ‘Shanarthi’ starring Raj Weds Rambai fame Akhil Raj and folk singer Nagadurga has begun with a traditional Pooja ceremony at Velichala, Karimnagar district.

Produced by Aditya Movies and jointly produced by Sampath Nandi Team Works and Sri Dhanalakshmi Productions, the film will be directed by Ganesh Raj from Gattu Bhutkur, Uppunoti Gangadhara Mandal. The team plans to shoot for about a month at Velichala and Gattu Bhutkur.

The first day ceremony was attended by the director Sampath Nandi, producer Sridhar Reddy and some actors. The name of the director Sampath Nandi has brought in hopes as he is an experienced storyteller, having worked on some successful projects including the Odela franchise.

The film makers want to showcase the traditional values and culture of Telangana through this film.

Music is being composed by Suresh Bobbili while cinematography by Viswanath Reddy. Art director is Baby Suresh Bhimagani.