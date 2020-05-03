6 Cr for 6 minutes: 'Pushpa' Forest Chase sequence

Tollywood: Allu Arjun's Pushpa is one movie that is creating a huge buzz around the movie industry now. The film also gets a release in other languages. The makers are working on the pre-production right now to make sure that the shoot happens smoothly, without any hurdles.

Interestingly, there is a forest chase sequence in the first half which is creating a buzz in the film Nagar. Pushpa unit is planning the chase sequence for over 6 minutes in the movie and they are ready to spend almost 6 crores for this.

6 crores for a 6-minute sequence is not a small thing for sure and the makers hope to get Peter Heins along with Hollywood crew to make it splendid and spectacular on the big screen.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the film.