A high voltage fight sequence under making for ‘Police Vari Hecharika’

Actor Ravi Kale, along with Ajay Ghosh, Sanjay Nair, Akhil Sunny, and a team of heroes and heroines, recently engaged in a high-energy fight scene for the movie “Police Vari Hecharika” under the expert guidance of renowned fight master "Sindhuram” Satish. This intense sequence was meticulously shot on elaborate sets across multiple Tollywood Studios, including Chitramandir Studio, Chandanagar, Biramguda, Ghanapur, and Shamirpet. Produced by Belli Janardhan under Thoolikaa Tanishq Creations, the movie, which commenced filming on October 23, 2023, is progressing efficiently in a single schedule.

Notably, the team has successfully wrapped up the shooting of the action-packed fight scenes, constituting 80 percent of the overall filming. Director Babji expressed optimism about completing the remaining shooting, including songs and additional scenes, by the end of January 2024.

Film producer Belli Janardhan, drawing parallels between his experiences in the Indian Army and the film industry, commended the discipline he observed in both fields. Recognizing the importance of punctuality in the film industry, he was inspired to enter the cinema domain. Janardhan, who served in the army, acknowledged the commitment and dedication of technicians in the film industry, reinforcing his decision to continue making films in the future and contribute to the world of filmmaking.