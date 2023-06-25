A major update on ‘Project-K’ to be out today!

Pan-Indian star Prabhas and talented director Nag Ashwin teamed up for the first time for a massive futuristic sci-fi film called “Project-K.” Bollywood diva Deepika Padukone is the female lead in this biggie.

According to the latest grapevine, the makers of “Project-K” are set to release a major update today regarding the casting of a star actor for an important role in the film. The details of the announcement are still unknown, and we will have to wait for further information.

Apart from Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the movie also has Disha Patani, Amitabh Bachchan, and others in significant roles. Bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies, the flick has Santhosh Narayanan’s music. The biggie is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on January 12, 2024.