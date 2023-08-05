Live
- Free spraying of Pusa bio-de-composer solution will be done in 5000 acres in Delhi: Gopal Rai
- Won't the country go bankrupt if crores of loans waived of entrepreneurs; DCM questions PM
- FPIs have turned sellers in Indian market after 3 months
- You must be X Premium subscriber to get ad revenue share: Musk
- Bhumana Karunakar Reddy appointed as TTD chairman
- Laos receives over 1.6 million international tourists in H1
- No culprit to be left: Anantapuram DIG Ammi Reddy reiterates
- Kolkata Police busts child trafficking racket involving around 100 surrogate mothers
- Saluting Indian weavers on National Handloom Day: These Made-in-India D2C Brands are championing the cause!
- Situation under control in Haryana’s Nuh: CRPF Inspector-General
Just In
A massive update on Chiranjeevi’s next to be out on this special day
Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his new film “Bholaa Shankar” which will be hitting screens on 11th of August in a grand manner.
Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for the release of his new film “Bholaa Shankar” which will be hitting screens on 11th of August in a grand manner. Meher Ramesh has directed this film which is the remake of the Tamil hit Vedhalam.
Apart from this film, Chiranjeevi will also be seen in yet another remake of the Malayalam hit “Bro Daddy” which will be directed by ‘Bangarraju’ fame Kalyan Krishna and a young hero will be paired with Chiranjeevi in this film. Siddhu Jonnalagadda or Sharwanand are in consideration.
Well, the news is that the first look and announcement teaser will be out on the 22nd of August, which also marks the birthday of Chiranjeevi. Some even say that the film with Kalyan Krishna is not a remake and is a fresh story. Whatever the reason, more clarity about this film will be out on Chiru’s birthday. As of now, the megastar will face the public at the pre-release event of Bholaa Shankar that will be held this Sunday.