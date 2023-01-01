A New Glimpse From Naga Chaitanya’s ‘Custody’ Movie Is Out

Akkineni's young actor Naga Chaitanya is now busy with Venkat Prabhu's bi-lingual Custody movie. Glam doll Krithi Shetty is essaying the lead actress role and on the occasion of the New Year, the makers dropped a small glimpse and raised the expectations bar a notch higher.



Along with extending the New Year wishes to all his fans, Naga Chaitanya shared the new glimpse on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Naga Chaitanya also wrote, "Wishing all you lovely people a happy new year !! To peace love happiness always .. here's a small glimpse from team custody https://youtu.be/Q9O_ZlW2YmE". Going with the video, it begins with a few aerial shots and amazing BGM. Naga Chaitanya enters with a thumping car blast and delivers punches on the goons looking intense and ferocious too.

Even the makers dropped their New Year wishes through this post…

The release date poster that was shared earlier showcased the FIR file and has the release date printed on it. This movie is titled Custody and is being directed by Venkat Prabhu and is produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner. Well, another great news is father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja are all set to tune the songs for this movie. They are teaming up for the first time! It is Naga Chaitanya's 22nd project while director Venkat's 11th movie!

Being bilingual the movie has an ensemble cast of Priyamani, Sarath Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Premi Vishwanath, Premgi, Sampath Raj and Arvind Swami along with the lead actors. Recently the makers introduced the prominent roles of this movie by unveiling their first look posters and guess what the popular actress of Karthika Deepam serial Vantalakka aka Premi Vishwanath is making her debut into Tollywood with this movie.

Custody movie will be released on 12th May, 2023 next summer…