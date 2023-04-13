A Peppy Break-Up Song 'Rama Krishna' From Akhil's Agent Movie Is A Complete Dance Number

Tollywood's young actor Akhil Akkineni's Agent movie is now the most-awaited ones of this summer season. As the release date is nearing, the makers are unveiling the updates from the movie to raise the expectations a notch higher. As it is all known that Akhil completely transformed his body for this movie, he is essaying the role of a spy in this action thriller. As promised, the makers unveiled the lyrical video of the break-up song, "Rama Krishna…" and added another chartbuster to the party dance numbers…

Even Akhil also shared the lyrical video of this song along with the makers on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Dedicating this number to all my brothers out there with broken hearts. Cheer up! Life's good!#RamaKrishna Full song out now! https://t.co/yyfkRM4NAY#AGENTonApril28th #Agent — Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 13, 2023

Along with sharing the video, Akhil also wrote, "Dedicating this number to all my brothers out there with broken hearts. Cheer up! Life's good! #RamaKrishna Full song out now! https://youtu.be/RKJxB62wQiY #AGENTonApril28th #Agent".

Going with the video, it is all awesome and Akhil looked cool in the traditional orange kurta and is seen dancing his best for the break-up song! Ram Miryala took the song to the next level with his amazing crooning while Hiphop Tamizha added a peppy tune this dance number.

Going with the earlier released teaser of Agent movie, Mammootty who is essaying the role of colonel Mahadev in the movie introduces him as being a ruthless agent who leaves no evidence or forensic proof. He fights for the country and kills the enemies with the style holding the rifle! He is introduced as 'The Devil Ruthless Saviour'. Even Dino Morea and Vikramjeet Virk are also roped in to essay prominent roles in this movie.

Being an espionage action thriller, Agent movie is helmed by Surender Reddy and is bankrolled by Rambramham Sunkara, Ajay Sunkara and Pathi Deepa Reddy under the AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema banners. Akhil will essay the role of a spy while Sakshi Vaidya is roped in to the play female lead role.

Agent will hit the theatres on 28th April, 2023 as a summer treat…



