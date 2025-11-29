Aadi Pinisetty praises ‘Akhanda 2’ over ‘Akhanda’

‘Akhanda 2’ is a film directed by God of Mass Nandamuri Balakrishna and Mass Director Boyapati Srinu. Produced by Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta under the banner 14 Reels Plus and presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri, the movie is set to release on December 5. The teaser and trailer that have already been released have raised the expectations of fans and audiences. As part of the film promotions, veteran actor Aadi Pinisetty interacted with the media on Saturday. Here are some of the highlights from his interview:

You are working with Boyapati Srinu for the second time, right? What difference have you noticed?

I played the role of Vairam Dhanush in the film ‘Sarainodu’ under the direction of Boyapati Srinu. The role in that film is very different from the character I play in ‘Akhanda 2’. Playing such a role is also new to me. What kind of response will I get from the audience? I am also waiting. I have not done roles that revolve around magic.

What will your role be in ‘Akhanda 2’?

I was very confused after Boyapati Garu explained my role. Characters like Vairam and Dhanush can be imagined on their own. But the role I play in this is like an experiment for me. Every role in this film is very different. Let's see how the audience responds.

Tell me about your work experience with Balayya?

We hear a lot about Balayya Garu outside. But his energy is different on the set. If he is there, positive vibes are seen on the set. He also shared his work experience with my father Garu. It is very difficult to match his energy. Will I be suitable for him as a hero? I asked. But Boyapati Garu believed in me.

What were the challenges faced during the filming of ‘Akhanda 2’?

‘Akhanda Tandavam’ has huge action sequences. Most importantly, there are two major sequences. We shot one sequence continuously for 15 days during the summer. Many people got sunburned till noon. But Balayya used to stand there in the sun. He didn't even hold an umbrella. I understood his love and passion for cinema then.

Tell us about the production values and producers Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta?

It is not uncommon to produce a film with such a huge budget across many different locations. 14 Reels has taken a lot of precautions and produced this movie brilliantly. They have never delayed payments to anyone. I wish to work with such a production company and producers like Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta again and again.