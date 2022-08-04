‘Aafat’ Song Promo From Vijay Devarakonda And Ananya Pandey’s Liger Is Out

Liger movie is all trending on social media… As it has Tollywood's ace actor Vijay Devarakonda and Bollywood beauty Ananya Pandey in the lead roles and being a sports drama, there are many expectations on it. Even the trailer which was released a few days ago also created noise on social media. Off late, the makers are unveiling the songs and off late, dropped the promo of the love song "Aafat…" on social media.

Vijay, Charmme, Ananya and Karan Johar shared the promo of the song on their Twitter pages… Take a look!

Sharing the promo, Ananya also wrote, "#AAFAT A glimpse of Pure Love, Gentle Innocence & Mad Affection Song tomorrow at 4 PM! #FirstOnTwitter #Liger @TheDeverakonda @karanjohar #PuriJagannadh @Charmmeofficial @apoorvamehta18 @meramyakrishnan @DharmaMovies @PuriConnects @sonymusicindia".

Going with the promo, Ananya Pandey is seen teasing Vijay… So, he meets her secretly and Ramya Krishnan is seen working in the kitchen! The promo is all lovely and showcased a glimpse of the lead actor's chemistry!

Speaking about the Liger movie, it has Vijay Devarakonda and Ananya Pandey as the lead actors. This movie also has Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Shah Emtiaj, Getup Srinu and Abdul Quadir Amin in the prominent roles. Well, legendary boxer Mike Tyson will be seen in a cameo role in this movie.

Character Introduction:

Ramya Krishnan: Liger's mother

Vijay Devarakonda: Liger (Boxer)

Ronit Roy: Liger Coach

Ananya Pandey: Liger's girlfriend

Vishu Reddy: Boxer (Antagonist)

The recently released trailer showcased how a street fighter Vijay turns into an ace boxer under the training of Ronit Roy… His attitude and zeal to win made him look awesome. Coming to Liger's mother Ramya Krishnan, she also rocked the trailer with her mass attitude and is seen supporting her son to the core.

Liger movie is helmed by ace director Puri Jagannadh and is jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Jagannadh under the Dharma Productions and Puri Connects banners. This movie will be released in Telugu and Hindi languages and will be dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages! Liger will be out on 25th August, 2022!