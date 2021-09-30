"Aakali Rajyam" movie in Bigg Boss house

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss season 5, the skit task became the major highlight. 'Gelavalante Taggalsinde' captaincy contender task is currently going on in the Bigg Boss house.

As a part of the task, the housemates like Viswa, Ravi, Nataraj, Lobo, Viswa and Priya performed a skit in the Bigg Boss house which is about the value of food. They have enacted a heart touching from "Aakali Rajyam" movie where Kamal Haasan and his friends try to hide their poverty and hunger in front of Sridevi. They did it in a heartwrenching way and impressed everyone. On the other hand, most of the housemates are seen exhausted with hunger. It is very heartbreaking to see Lobo trying to search for some food from the trash can.

The promo of today's episode showcased that Big Boss will send some delicious food to the housemates and we can see the contestants eating happily except for Sunny, Siri, Ravi, Nataraj, Sriram and Hamida.