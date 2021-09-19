Aamir wants me to play NTR, ANR's songs, says Naga Chaitanya

The adaptation of the classic Hollywood flick Forrest Gump's Hindi version, "Laal Singh Chaddha" has been one of the most talked-about movies. Helmed by Advait Chandan, the film features Aamir Khan in an unprecedented look opposite Kareena Kapoor.



"Laal Singh Chaddha" also marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya, who will be essaying a pivotal role. In one of his interviews, Naga Chaitanya revealed that Aamir Khan had personally called him to offer the role in the movie.

"Aamir Khan called me and discussed the initial modalities of the script. After the call, I went to Mumbai for final discussions and was roped in for the film. It was like magic," he said.

He further added that Aamir wants him to play ANR and NTR's old songs whenever they used to find time BTS. "Laal Singh Chaddha" is slated for release on 24 Dec 2021.