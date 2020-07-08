'Aanandam Aaratam' single from 'Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya' unveiled

If there is one film that has raised the stature of the Telugu cinema to international fame, it's 'Baahubali'. The pride of the Telugu cine audience was produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The producers who delivered such a mammoth blockbuster are now bringing to the audience another content-based movie. Titled 'Uma Maheshwara Ugra Roopasya', the film is coming from the Shobu Yarlagadda-Prasad Devineni duo's Arka Media Works and Critically Acclaimed 'Care Of Kancharapalem' fame Vijaya Praveena Paruchuri's Mahayana Motion Pictures. Directed by Venkatesh Maha, the comedy-drama is a Telugu remake of the 2016 Malayalam film 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram'. Satyadev Kancharana is playing the male lead.

National Award-winning music director Bijibal's soulful composition 'Aanandam Aaratam' has been unveiled by the makers. Penned by talented lyricist Rahman, the song is rendered by Gowtham Bharadwaj and Soumya Ramakrishnan. Going by the visuals in the lyrical video of the song, it appears that director Venkatesh Maha has tastefully picturized it against the backdrop of a village.

On the occasion of the song's release, the film's producers said, "Director Venkatesh Maha has narrated the story in a way that befits the Telugu nativity. The output is amazing. The Teaser has been receiving accolades. The lyrical video song, titled 'Aanandam Aaratam', too, has been getting a good response. All works related to the film have been wrapped up and the film is ready for a release. We will announce the release date soon."