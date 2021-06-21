Ace Hairstylist Aalim Hakim Shares Ram Charan's New Hairstyle And Is Happy To Resume Work After Lockdown 2.0

It is all known that the Telangana government has completely lifted the lockdown. Thus be it malls, theatres or any other shops, all of them will be opened. When it comes to movie shootings, slowly the producers are resuming the shoots. Off late, ace hairstylist Aalim Hakim has surprised all his fans by sharing the new hairstyle of Ram Charan. He shared the pic on his Twitter page and expressed his happiness to resume his work. He also doled out that, he started his work styling Ram Charan's hair

Today In Hyderabad, Lockdown 2.0 is lifted and the movies have resumed their shoots.. Starting my day with a Haircut for Superstar Ram Charan @AlwaysRamCharan for the Movie #RRR directed by everyone's favourite @ssrajamouli Sir.@alwaysramcharan @AalimHakim pic.twitter.com/vYODyMNEFH — Aalim Hakim (@AalimHakim) June 21, 2021

In this pic, both Aalim Hakim and Ram Charan looked cool! The RRR actor looked awesome with his new hairstyle and moustache. He sported in a white tee while Aalim Hakim wore a printed black tee.



Coming to Ram Charan's work front, he will be next seen in Rajamouli's RRR movie. It has Junior NTR in Komaram Bheem role while Charan in Alluri Sita Ramaraju role. Alia Bhatt will be seen as his 'Sita' and Olivia will be seen as Junior NTR's lady love. Bollywood's ace actor Ajay Devgn and Kollywood's versatile actor Samuthrakani are roped in to play pivotal roles.



Being a fantasy movie that has both periodic heroes Alluri and Komaram Bheem sharing the screen space, this movie has many expectations on it and will be released on the occasion of Dussehra on 13th October, 2021.



RRR movie is being produced by DVV Danayya under the DVV Entertainment banner and is being made with a whopping budget of Rs 400 crores.



Along with this movie, Ram Charan is also busy producing his father Chiranjeevi's upcoming movie, Acharya. He is also essaying an important role in this movie and Pooja Hegde will be a cameo. On the other hand, he will also be part of Shankar's next movie which will be bankrolled by Dil Raju.