'Acharya' completes shoot barring two songs

'Acharya', which has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the titular role and Megapower Star Ram Charan in a key role, is presented by Konidela Production Company and is produced by Niranjan Reddy on Matinee Entertainments. The massive film has successfully completed its talkie part on July 31st. Only two songs are pending to be shot. And the post-production works are going on at a fast pace.

Talking about the progress, the makers said, "As planned, we completed the talkie part of 'Acharya' by July 31. Just two songs are pending to be filmed. From August 20, a song will be shot on Chiranjeevi garu and Ram Charan garu. Another song will also be filmed on Charan garu and Pooja Hegde in the upcoming schedule. With the picturization of the two songs, the entire shoot will be wrapped up. We are completing the post-production works, too, at a fast pace.

Chiranjeevi garu's character will be very powerful in the movie. Mega Power Star Ram Charan is playing a character named Siddha. Koratala Siva, who blends message-oriented movies with commercial elements, is making the movie in his own style. Every single element that the fans of the Megastar expect is abundant in the movie. The teaser and the song Lahe Lahe are already huge hits. Ever since the movie was announced, expectations from Acharya have been unprecedented. And the film will live up to all the expectations."