Acharya: Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi's Small Banter Makes Us Go Aww

It is all known that Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan Tej are all set to treat their fans with the Acharya movie. Although it is Megastar's movie, Ram Charan will be essaying an extended cameo role and will be seen as Siddha in this action entertainer. As the release date is nearing, the makers are creating noise on social media by dropping interesting updates. It is definitely a treat to watch Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi shaking their legs together and with this movie, it is going to be true with the "Bhale Bhale Banjara…" song. Off late, director Koratala Siva dropped a small banter video on the Twitter page and showcased the challenging moment of father and son duo.



Along with the poster, the makers also wrote, "The carnival song #BhaleBhaleBanjara will set your screens on fire from April 18. A #Manisharma Musical - https://youtu.be/wAye3W9IUHY #AcharyaOnApr29".

In the poster, both father and son are seen shaking their legs together and are seen in all smiles sporting in comrade avatars.

The full song will be out on 18th April, 2022! Going with the video, Koratala Siva is seen at Chiru's house where the father and son are seen discussing about the dance movements. They challenge each other and created excitement on the song! As we all know that Chiru is a greatest dancer in Tollywood and coming to Charan, he is best dancer of the present generation. It is definitely a treat to watch them dance together!

Going with the trailer, it first showcases Ram Charan Tej and his motherland Dharmasthali. The people who live there offer pooja to Goddess Durga as it is a popular spiritual place. So, Ram Charan first tries to protect his people from the hands of antagonists who try to occupy the place and say to them that people who live in this town are not innocent and better know how to protect their land. But then Chiranjeevi enters the scene and takes the place of Ram Charan aka Siddha and stands by the side of the Dharmasthali people. Then a small glimpse of Siddha and Chiranjeevi's flashback is shown where both train together as Comrades. So, we need to see how Acharya helps the people of Dharmasthali. It is said that the plot shows the fight of Acharya and Siddha against the Endowments Department who try to take over temple funds and donations. Even Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal are seen in the trailer and impressed the netizens.

Acharya movie is directed by filmmaker Koratala Shiva and has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress. This movie is produced by his son Ram Charan in association with Niranjan Reddy under the Konidela Production Company and Matinee Entertainments banners. Megastar's son Ram Charan Teja also holds an important character 'Siddha' in this action entertainer. Pooja Hegde will be seen as his lady love portraying the character of Neelambari. Even Sonu Sood, Jisshu Sengupta, Saurav Lokesh, Kishore, Posani Krishna Murali and Tanikella Bharani are roped in to play prominent roles. According to the sources, Chiranjeevi is all set to essay the role of a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer in Acharya movie.

Acharya movie is all set to release this Summer i.e on 29th April, 2022!