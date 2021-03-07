Acharya's Satellite Deal shocks trade

Tollywood: Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on an exciting film Acharya. Koratala Siva is the director of the movie. The film is carrying a lot of positive reports. The film's pre-release business is growing more day by day. Apparently, the film's producers are holding talks with a lot of distributors already.

The makers have not sold the satellite rights of the movie yet. Apparently, the producers are expecting as much as 60 Cr from the makers. However, the satellite channels are not ready to spend as much as 60 Cr.

Since Koratala Siva enjoy a good craze, the producers are hoping

to close the deal with a lucrative deal. Both Siva and Chiranjeevi can pull off the deal easily.

Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy are producing the film jointly. Mani Sharma is the music director. Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady of the movie. More details about the film will come out soon.