Action-packed schedule commences for Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s ‘Kubera’

Renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula's highly anticipated pan-Indian project, "Kubera," featuring acclaimed actors Dhanush and Nagarjuna, has initiated its major action schedule in Hyderabad. The production has erected specialized sets in the city to facilitate this grand endeavor.





This extensive schedule involves the entire ensemble cast, with both Dhanush and Nagarjuna set to perform thrilling stunts. The film, which promises a high-budget social drama, will showcase the two stars in contrasting roles, as teased in their initial look posters.



While substantial portions of the film's dialogue have been wrapped up, the team is concurrently working on post-production tasks. RashmikaMandanna and Jim Sarbh will also play pivotal roles in this ambitious multilingual venture.

Backed by prominent production houses Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, and jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, "Kubera" is creating significant buzz nationwide under Sekhar Kammula's adept direction. The film is being shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi, promising a captivating cinematic experience for audiences across India.