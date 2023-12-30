  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Actor Murali Mohan felicitated

Actor Murali Mohan felicitated
x
Highlights

Veteran actor Dr M Murali Mohan felicitated at “VB Entertainments silver screen awards” Tenth Anniversary for the completion of fifty years in film industry.

Veteran actor Dr M Murali Mohan felicitated at “VB Entertainments silver screen awards” Tenth Anniversary for the completion of fifty years in film industry.

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy graced the event as the chief guest. Sitaramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, Telugu Film Producers Council Honorary Secretary T Prasanna Kumar, “Bimbisara” director Vashishta, comedian Srinivas Reddy, heroine Esther, singer Harika Narayana, singer Karimulla and others participated.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X