Actor Murali Mohan felicitated

Veteran actor Dr M Murali Mohan felicitated at “VB Entertainments silver screen awards” Tenth Anniversary for the completion of fifty years in film industry.

Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy graced the event as the chief guest. Sitaramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, Telugu Film Producers Council Honorary Secretary T Prasanna Kumar, “Bimbisara” director Vashishta, comedian Srinivas Reddy, heroine Esther, singer Harika Narayana, singer Karimulla and others participated.