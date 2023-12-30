Live
- Actor Murali Mohan felicitated
- Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional farewell to ‘KBC 15’
- Shabir Ahluwalia shares about donning female avatar
- ‘Dunki’ made me really happy: Rajkumar Hirani
- Sharmila Tagore applauds Sara’s acting skills
- Kusha Kapila opens up about stepping into shoes of a professor
- 2023: ‘Jawan’ stands tall as a cinematic triumph
- Trains will be run till midnight hours on Dec 31
- Chandrababu inaugurates Anna Canteen in Kuppam, asks people to give 1 lakh majority
- Best Smartwatches for Women: Apple Watch Series 7, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and More
Just In
Actor Murali Mohan felicitated
Highlights
Veteran actor Dr M Murali Mohan felicitated at “VB Entertainments silver screen awards” Tenth Anniversary for the completion of fifty years in film industry.
Veteran actor Dr M Murali Mohan felicitated at “VB Entertainments silver screen awards” Tenth Anniversary for the completion of fifty years in film industry.
Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy graced the event as the chief guest. Sitaramam director Hanu Raghavapudi, Telugu Film Producers Council Honorary Secretary T Prasanna Kumar, “Bimbisara” director Vashishta, comedian Srinivas Reddy, heroine Esther, singer Harika Narayana, singer Karimulla and others participated.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS