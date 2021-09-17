Actor Tanish appears before ED in drugs case

Actor Tanish on Friday arrived at the office of Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with money laundering case related to the drug racket which busted in 2017.



The actor who received the notice from ED reached the office at 10 am.

The officials are likely to question Tanish if he knew the drug supplier Calvin, the prime accused in the case and if the actor attended any event in the 'F' club. Tanish may also be questioned about his financial transactions.

Tanish is the ninth person to appear before the ED from the Telugu Film Industry. Earlier, the ED grilled director Puri Jagannadh and actors Charmee Kaur, Rakul Preet Singh, Nandu, Rana Daggubati, Ravi Teja and his driver Srinivas, Navdeep, Mumaith Khan and a former manager of 'F' club.