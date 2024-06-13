  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Entertainment > Tollywood

Actress Hema granted bail in Bangalore rave party case

Actress Hema granted bail in Bangalore rave party case
x
Highlights

Telugu actress Hema, arrested in the Bangalore rave party case, was granted conditional bail today after her lawyer argued no drugs were found on her.

Popular Telugu actress Hema has been granted conditional bail in the Bangalore rave party case. The Bengaluru Rural NDPS Special Court announced the decision today, Wednesday, June 12th, bringing much-needed relief to the actress, who has been under judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara Jail.

Hema's legal troubles began when Bengaluru police conducted a raid on the GR farmhouse a few days ago. During the raid, Hema was apprehended along with several others. The actress, however, maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings. Notably, she had recorded and shared a video from the farmhouse on her social media account, attempting to establish that she was in Hyderabad, not Bangalore.

Hema's lawyer, Mahesh Kiran Shetty, played a pivotal role in securing her release. In court, Shetty argued that no drugs were found in Hema's possession and that medical tests conducted on her also came back negative. Based on these arguments, the court decided to grant her conditional bail.

Hema had been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days following her initial hearing. The police issued notices for her to attend the inquiry multiple times, as she missed the initial summons due to unspecified reasons. Her continued absence prompted the police to intensify their efforts, ultimately leading to her arrest and judicial remand.

The fallout from the case has also affected Hema's professional life. In the wake of her arrest, the artist association announced the cancellation of her membership, a significant blow to her career.

While the grant of bail is a relief for Hema, the case is far from over. The conditions of her bail and the ongoing investigation mean that she will continue to be under scrutiny. The actress, known for her contributions to Telugu cinema, will now focus on clearing her name and returning to her career.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X