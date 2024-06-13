Actress Hema granted bail in Bangalore rave party case

Popular Telugu actress Hema has been granted conditional bail in the Bangalore rave party case. The Bengaluru Rural NDPS Special Court announced the decision today, Wednesday, June 12th, bringing much-needed relief to the actress, who has been under judicial custody in Parappana Agrahara Jail.

Hema's legal troubles began when Bengaluru police conducted a raid on the GR farmhouse a few days ago. During the raid, Hema was apprehended along with several others. The actress, however, maintained her innocence throughout the proceedings. Notably, she had recorded and shared a video from the farmhouse on her social media account, attempting to establish that she was in Hyderabad, not Bangalore.

Hema's lawyer, Mahesh Kiran Shetty, played a pivotal role in securing her release. In court, Shetty argued that no drugs were found in Hema's possession and that medical tests conducted on her also came back negative. Based on these arguments, the court decided to grant her conditional bail.

Hema had been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days following her initial hearing. The police issued notices for her to attend the inquiry multiple times, as she missed the initial summons due to unspecified reasons. Her continued absence prompted the police to intensify their efforts, ultimately leading to her arrest and judicial remand.

The fallout from the case has also affected Hema's professional life. In the wake of her arrest, the artist association announced the cancellation of her membership, a significant blow to her career.

While the grant of bail is a relief for Hema, the case is far from over. The conditions of her bail and the ongoing investigation mean that she will continue to be under scrutiny. The actress, known for her contributions to Telugu cinema, will now focus on clearing her name and returning to her career.