Actress Samantha to Finally Resume Shooting for 'Kushi' Movie

After disclosing her diagnosis of Myositis and taking a long break from shootings, actress Samantha returned to the arclights last month and began shooting for The Russo Brothers and Raj & DK's show, Citadel. Unfortunately, her health condition led to the abrupt halting of the breezy romantic comedy, Kushi, which features Samantha and Vijay Deverakonda.

However, the latest updates indicate that Samantha will be resuming shooting for Kushi from March 8th. The film is being directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner, with Hesham Abdul Wahab of the Malayalam superhit Hridayam fame composing the music. Additionally, the makers plan to release the film in June.