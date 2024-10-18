  • Menu
'Adiparvam' Set for a Grand Worldwide Release on October 31 in Over 500 Theaters

The much-anticipated film Adiparvam is all set for a grand theatrical release worldwide on October 31, in over 500 theaters. Presented by Ravula Venkateshwar Rao, the film is produced under the banners of Anvika Arts in association with AI Entertainments. The movie stars Manchu Lakshmi, Esther, and Shiva Kanthamaneni in lead roles, with Aditya Om playing a pivotal character.

Directed by Sanjeev Megoti, Adiparvam is a period drama set against the backdrop of Erra Gudi, revolving around the deity and an intriguing love story. The film heavily incorporates graphics to bring its narrative to life. Based on real events from 1974 to 1990, Adiparvam explores the battle between divine and evil forces, much like classic films Ammoru and Arundhati. The filmmakers have promised that the movie will offer a unique and captivating experience for audiences, combining rich technical standards with a powerful storyline.

With a strong plot and stunning visual effects, Adiparvam aims to captivate audiences and deliver a memorable cinematic experience. The film is ready to hit theaters on October 31, promising to entertain and amaze viewers.

