Adipurush resumption in Bombay

Adipurush is one of the interesting projects being made in Bollywood right now. Young Rebel Star Prabhas will be seen in the lead role and he essays Lord Sriram role in the movie. The actor is extremely happy with the way his career is taking a shape. Now, the sources close to the film unit confirmed that the film's shoot will begin soon in Mumbai.

With the Maharashtra government easing the lockdown restrictions, the makers decided to resume the film's shoot. The film unit is planning a lengthy schedule with all the key cast and wanted to finish off the major portions of the movie.

Kriti Sanon will be seen as Sita in the film. The film also features Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh and Sunny Singh as Lakshmana. Om Raut is the film's director. Sachet-Parampara duo will score the music for the film.