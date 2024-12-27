Aditya Om pledges to solve water crisis in Telangana's Cherupally village with RO plant

Actor and philanthropist Aditya Om, known for his contributions to social causes, has taken a significant step towards addressing the pressing water crisis in the tribal village of Cherupally, Telangana. The village, like many others in the region, has long struggled with the adverse effects of water-borne diseases, leading to serious health concerns among its residents. In response to this challenge, Aditya Om has committed to constructing an RO (Reverse Osmosis) water plant to provide safe and clean drinking water to Cherupally and its neighboring villages.

The RO plant will play a crucial role in alleviating the water-related health issues that have plagued the locals for years. Aditya Om has shared that the completion of this project will be his special gift to the villagers ahead of the Sankranthi festival, symbolizing a commitment to improving their quality of life. The actor hopes to finish the construction soon, ensuring that clean drinking water becomes accessible to those in dire need.

In a recent display of solidarity, the villagers rallied in support of Aditya Om during his eviction from the Bigg Boss house, demonstrating the positive impact he made during his time on the reality show. His influence and dedication to social causes have earned him widespread admiration.

On the professional front, Aditya Om is preparing for the release of his upcoming Telugu film Bandi, an environmental thriller that promises to captivate audiences with its gripping narrative and timely theme.