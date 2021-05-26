Adivi Sesh Announces That The Release Date Of His Major Film Gets Postponed

As expected the release date of the most awaited movie of Adivi Sesh's upcoming movie Major is postponed. Along with Adivi Sesh, even the makers of this film drop an official note on their Twitter pages and made the news reach all their fans and netizens. This decision has been taking keeping the rapid spread of Covid-19 in view.



Adivi Sesh

The note reads, "We are living in unprecedented times and we hope you are following all the safety protocols and staying safe. We would like to announce that Major, which was originally scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on 2nd July, is now postponed to a later date.



We will announce the new theatrical release date in the days to come once things get back to normal. Times are tough but so are we".

Along with sharing this note, Adivi Sesh also wrote, "#ReleaseDay of #MajorTheFilm will be my PROUDEST moment. So Let's celebrate when times get better. Safer. Maamulga undadhu. I Promise #JaiHind".



Even the makers released the same official note on their Twitter page and urged their fans to stay safe and stay home.

Speaking about the Major movie, it is the biopic of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan who sacrificed his life during the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack. This movie showcases the important phase of his life and makes us know how hard he fought with the terrorists and saved the lives of innocent people. Adivi Sesh stepped into the shoes of this great Commando and will showcase the real life events of the real hero.



The Major movie is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and has Saiee Manjrekar and Shobita Dhulipalla as the lead actress. It also has Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in other important roles. This film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S movies.