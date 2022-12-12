Adivi sesh HIT 2 joins the million-dollar club in Overseas
After a strong start in the first weekend, Adivi Sesh's "HIT 2", a well-made thriller, has slowed its run. So, it took the film ten days to reach $1 million at the United States box office. In its second weekend, the thriller brought in over $1 million.
This is Adivi Sesh's second film to gross more than a million dollars this year. The other was "Major."All the investors profited from "HIT 2". When the film was released, it did well during its first weekend. There was then a sudden, significant drop in interest.
#HIT2 crosses $1 Million dollars landmark on Sunday night in the USA.🇺🇸— idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) December 12, 2022
It's back to back million dollars films for @AdiviSesh in a gap of 6 months.
He has seen failures, did negative roles. Understood the value of a good script and came up with 6 consecutive blockbusters! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/fkRMcsun2z