Adivi sesh HIT 2 joins the million-dollar club in Overseas

After a strong start in the first weekend, Adivi Sesh's "HIT 2", a well-made thriller, has slowed its run. So, it took the film ten days to reach $1 million at the United States box office. In its second weekend, the thriller brought in over $1 million.

This is Adivi Sesh's second film to gross more than a million dollars this year. The other was "Major."All the investors profited from "HIT 2". When the film was released, it did well during its first weekend. There was then a sudden, significant drop in interest.