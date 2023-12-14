Adivi Sesh looks intense in his next

If eyes did all the talking, Adivi Sesh's would be making the most noise. Makers of Adivi Sesh and Shruti Haasan starrer upcoming mega pan-India action drama dropped the sensational first image from the film. The campaign of the new film, title of which will be revealed on December 18, began with the gripping character reveal poster of Adivi Sesh.

Sporting kohled eyes and a black scarf covering his face, Adivi Sesh cuts an intense image as he looks away in the first poster. The gold earring in his right ear and long locks covering his forehead add a sense of style and swag to his look.

Interestingly, the female lead of the film, Shruti Haasan posted Adivi Sesh’s first look image on her Instagram. The mega project, which will be shot in Hindi and Telugu, is produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, presented by Annapurna Studios and directed by Shaneil Deo, who was born and raised in the United States.

The film will mark Adivi Sesh’s second straight Hindi film outing after his 2022 acclaimed blockbuster biopic Major, which featured him as Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan.

The film will mark the feature directorial debut of Shaneil, who has previously served as the Director of Photography for several Telugu blockbusters including 'Kshanam’ and ‘Goodachari’, which were headlined by Adivi Sesh. He also directed the acclaimed coming of age short, ‘Layla’, that was officially selected for the Cannes Film Festival.

Previously, the makers had revealed how every frame, dialogue and scene of the film is being treated differently according to the cultural nuances of each language.

The film is co-produced by Suniel Narang, with Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo also sharing story and screenplay credits. Further details about the project will be revealed soon.