AHA showcases the magic of variety with its campaign starring Allu Arjun, Sreeleela

Aha has been a catalyst in providing an unparalleled combination of entertainment to all consumers. From originals, films, reality shows, K-dramas, Hollywood movies, daily serials, aha kids, news and gaming, the platform has been designed to make everyday moments worth cherishing with friends and family. Bringing this emotion of divergence to the world, aha has launched a new '100% Variety, 100% Telugu Entertainment' campaign with Iconic Star Allu Arjun and Charming Sree Leela.

The novel campaign, directed by Trivikram who worked with Allu Arjun earlier in films such as “Ala Vaikuntapuramlo” and “Julayi” and delivered some fantastic hits with other star heroes such as Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, takes a relatable setting in the life of a new consumer and depicts how aha not just enables but amplifies an individual as well as family time experience. The backdrop against a slice of all genres, such as action, romance, dance, and drama, aha narrates a relatable scenario from every Telugu household, reiterating aha’s relevance in everyday life. Furthermore, this campaign will help consumers to see beyond the functional benefits of being an aha member as it enables them to turn every day into a special and memorable time of togetherness with their family and friends.

Allu Arjun, Brand Ambassador, aha, comments on the campaign saying, “I am delighted to be partnering once again with aha, a brand that has won the hearts of viewers over the past three years, with its multifarious content spanning various genres. This exceptional offering of diverse content is sure to establish aha as the destination of choice for Telugu entertainment, providing a wide range of options to every viewer. As an artiste, I aspire to touch hearts and evoke emotions, and I see a strong alignment with aha on this front.”

Speaking about the brand campaign Director Trivikram, said "aha always strives to be relevant in customers' daily lives. Their type of content works on building something watchable for 6 to 65 years, and this is where the campaign line '100% Variety, 100% Telugu Entertainment' comes into play by portraying the many joys of everyday life, made possible with aha. Instead of crafting a film highlighting each content offering, we decided to showcase the encapsulation of all genres. We have kept the story simple and relatable, wherein the protagonists give a glimpse of entertainment and how aha Membership has helped enhance it. The attempt is to strike an emotional chord yet stay rooted."

Commenting on the launch of the brand film, Ravikant Sabnavis, aha CEO said, “The expression of our campaign, "100% Variety, 100% Telugu Entertainment," depicts our continued commitment to offer different genres and foray into much more. As consumers have evolved preferences, the prospects of serving our customers with richer, more flexible, and more comfortable content choices have never been this exciting. Today, with millions of members on our side, we stand firm as the one-stop destination platform for Telugu entertainment –from movies to daily series to reality shows to originals to games to news – we have something for everyone.”